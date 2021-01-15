Youth shot dead over old enmity in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth was allegedly shot dead over old enmity here in the limits of Bhera police station on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth was allegedly shot dead over old enmity here in the limits of Bhera police station on Friday.

Police said that Javaid Khokhar, resident of Wadhan village of tehsil Bhera had enmity with his relative Asghar Khokhar over a domestic dispute.

On the day of incident, accused Asghar Khokhar and his accomplice Kamran Khokhar allegedly shot and injured Azhar Hussnain (24) son of Javaid Khokhar and fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police had registered a case against the accused and conductingraids for his arrest.