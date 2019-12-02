Youth shot dead over petty issue in Sargodha

A young man was murdered in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A young man was murdered in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Muhammad Sheraz Gul (20) resident of Kundian quarreled with Mazhar Qureshi over some petty dispute two days back; on the day of incident, in view of taking revenge the accused Mazhar Qureshi along with his accomplices have allegedly shot dead Muhammad Sheraz Gul and fled from the scene.

Residents of the area have protested over incident of murder and demanded of the arrest of responsible.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem.

Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.