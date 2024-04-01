Youth shot dead over resistance during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Unidentified robbers shot dead a youth over resistance during a robbery bid in the area of Satiana police station,here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that armed bandits intercepted a youth "Irfan" r/o Gojra near Chak No.

77-GB sewerage drain and snatched motorcycle,cash and mobile phone on gunpoint.When the youth produced resistance and raised alarm,the robbers opened fire,killed him on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.