Youth Shot Dead, Two Arrested In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:22 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused on charge of killing their friend at Jampur, a police official said on Wednesday.

The youngster (22), Muhammad Ali Qureshi, was taken by his friends from his home to somewhere last Thursday night and there they shot at and killed him.

They dumped his body at a heap of fodder near Indus Highway, DG Khan road.

Police said, accused Younis had suspicions deceased had illicit relation with his sister.

DSP Jampur Chaudhry Fayyaz ul Haq said that the accused friends Muhammad Younis, Sajjad Hussain and Amir subjected decesed to torture before killing him.

Muhammad Younis who had shot deceased in his head and Amir were arrested on Wednesday while raids were being conducted to apprehend Sajjad.

Police said, they would seek physical remand of the accused for recovery of motorcycle and the weapon of killing.

