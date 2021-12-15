Youth shot injured in polio campaign

A young boy was shot injured by the security guard of an Additional Deputy Commissioner Central during anti-polio campaign in New Karachi area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A young boy was shot injured by the security guard of an Additional Deputy Commissioner Central during anti-polio campaign in New Karachi area on Wednesday.

According to police, the anti polio drive was underway in supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Central in New Karachi.

The scuffle began when parents of a child refused to administer polio drops to their child during which a gunman of ADC opened fire. A 20-year-old Aqeel received a gun shot at his leg. The injured was rushed to hospital for medical treatment and was out of danger.

The SSP Central immediately reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.

During the polio campaign in New Karachi, SSP Central rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. The gunman involved in the firing was taken into custody and shifted to the police station.