Youth shot, killed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth was shot at and killed by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight, police said.

As per police source, Saqib Baloch received two bullet shots to the head and chest on the main GT Road by the attacker who succeeded in escaping the scene.

The victim, a resident of Basri Kalan was on the motorbike.

It's not ascertained by any source whether the attacker was on foot or riding through some vehicle.

The police crime scene unit with the forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. It started the investigation by recording statements from eyewitnesses.

Rescue staff came over to the crime scene and removed the body to RHC Hospital. The search for the heirs continued to hand over the body, it was said.