Open Menu

Youth Shot, Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Youth shot, killed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth was shot at and killed by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight, police said.

As per police source, Saqib Baloch received two bullet shots to the head and chest on the main GT Road by the attacker who succeeded in escaping the scene.

The victim, a resident of Basri Kalan was on the motorbike.

It's not ascertained by any source whether the attacker was on foot or riding through some vehicle.

The police crime scene unit with the forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. It started the investigation by recording statements from eyewitnesses.

Rescue staff came over to the crime scene and removed the body to RHC Hospital. The search for the heirs continued to hand over the body, it was said.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

37 minutes ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

39 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

45 minutes ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

13 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

13 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

13 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan