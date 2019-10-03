UrduPoint.com
Youth Shots Himself Dead In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:42 PM

A 16-year-old youth ended his life by shooting himself in Dama Dola area of Mamond Tehsil here on Thursday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A 16-year-old youth ended his life by shooting himself in Dama Dola area of Mamond Tehsil here on Thursday.

His relatives informed local media persons that the youth named Hafiz Imdad Ullah, son of Habib Ullah shot himself due to some domestic issues during midnight in Bar Kanday village of Dama Dola area.

Imdad Ullah was rushed to Headquarters Hospital Khar where he breathed his last.

Relatives said Imdad's family was very poor and passing through financial issues these days.

