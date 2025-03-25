Open Menu

'Youth Should Be Equipped With Modern Knowledge'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

'Youth should be equipped with modern knowledge'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on Tuesday

called for equipping the youth with power of modern knowledge and skills that can bring about

revolutionary changes in the society.

Addressing the faculty members at an oath-taking ceremony of Academic Staff Association,

he emphasized the collective efforts to enhance quality of education, keeping the needs of the modern

era in view.

He said that knowledge economies were proving their mettle. He said that every student who seeks admission should be accommodated to continue the journey of knowledge.

He highlighted the need to increase student enrollment to maximize the utilization of the university's

infrastructure. "We will have to work together and make collective efforts to create opportunities for students and ensure that facilities are used to their full potential", he added.

Recent Stories

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

41 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

41 minutes ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

56 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

2 hours ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

2 hours ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan