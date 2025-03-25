'Youth should be equipped with modern knowledge'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on Tuesday

called for equipping the youth with power of modern knowledge and skills that can bring about

revolutionary changes in the society.

Addressing the faculty members at an oath-taking ceremony of Academic Staff Association,

he emphasized the collective efforts to enhance quality of education, keeping the needs of the modern

era in view.

He said that knowledge economies were proving their mettle. He said that every student who seeks admission should be accommodated to continue the journey of knowledge.

He highlighted the need to increase student enrollment to maximize the utilization of the university's

infrastructure. "We will have to work together and make collective efforts to create opportunities for students and ensure that facilities are used to their full potential", he added.