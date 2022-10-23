Youth should firmly be connected with soil, people, language to prove their abilities: Mehtab

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Renowned educationist, and radio and tv artist Mehtab Akber Rashdi has said young generation in Sindh are extremely talented and they should cement their connections with the soil, people and language to prove their abilities in every spheres of life.

She expressed these views while addressing an event held in her honour at Besant Hall, Hyderabad. The event was jointly-organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center and Endowment Fund Trust (EFT).

Mehtab Rashdi, while paying tribute to her mentors Aapa Shams Abbasi, Mariyum Nohani, and Mustafa Qureshi and her sisters, said, "After my parents, my training was completed under the shadow of these great personalities." She said in radio, her approval was accorded with two of her seniors Abdul Karim Baloch and Saleh Muhammad Shah.

About marriage with Akber Rashdi, she said it was arranged by Pir Hassam Din Rashdi in which great leader Benazir Bhutto also participated as her best friend.

Senior drama producer Sultana Siddiqui said Mehtab Rashdi was eminent compare who had full command over Sindhi, urdu and English.

Her contemporary artists including Mustafa Qureshi, Sultana Siddiqui, Khush Bakht Shujaat on the occasion recalled memories spent with Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

Mustafa Qureshi suggested that like Alhamra Theater Lahore, Besant Hall should be renamed after Mehtab Akber Rashdi to recognize her meritorious services in various fields.

Poetess Moneeza Hashmi, Khush Bakht Shujait, Prof Shabnam Gul, CEO Mehran TV Ghulam Nabi Morai, Dr Arfana Malah, Naseer Mirza,Naz Panhwer, Inayat Baloch, Jawed Soz Halaai, Prof Nazeer Qasmi, Rukhsana Channa and others also attended the ceremony.