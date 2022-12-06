UrduPoint.com

Youth Should Follow Iqbal's Philosophy Of 'Khudi'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Youth should follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal has a strong bond with the youth, so, there is a need to promote and properly relay Iqbal's message among the youth.

This was stated by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council Islamabad, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while delivering a special lecture on Iqbal's personality and message at University of Sargodha (UoS) here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas while Regional Police Officer Azhar Akram, District Police Officer Tariq Aziz, members civil society, deans, heads, In-charges and a number of students attended.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that Iqbal focused on human unity, solidarity while visualising a society where everybody is technically trained and socially civilised.

Dr Qaiser Abbas said that Allama Iqbal is the poet, not only of the Islamic world, but also of the whole world. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said "Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is a poet, philosopher, scholar, knight and politician. His work inspired not only the birth of Pakistan, but also brought Muslims of his days out of ignorance, providing them with the confidence and guidance they needed to realise their true potential.

Allama Iqbal believed that we did not have to be impressed with the West or get lost in the East's 'Afsaney', but needed to look for a modern social system," he added.

He said that the only way to change the course of Muslim history, according to Allama Iqbal, is for young people to adopt all the characteristics of eagles by adhering to the Sufi path. "We got a separate country for the protection of our culture and values and to adhere to our values in this country. The new generation has been pushed to an inferiority complex under a conspiracy and youth will have to come out of this darkness and depression," said Cheema. He advised the students to believe in themselves as the future of their country is brighter than their expectations.

He said that Iqbal wished to influence young people in the direction of virtue, islam, destiny and ultimately excellence. Iqbal's words pierce the young people of his time, inspiring them to rise up and become contributing members of society. His words still have an influence on people today, he further added.

At the end, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presented a souvenir to Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema.

