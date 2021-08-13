UrduPoint.com

Youth Should Plant Trees Instead Of Blowing Trumpets, Horns On Independence Day: Amin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam on Friday inaugurated plantation in Khagwani village and said youth should plant trees instead of blowing trumpets and horns on Independence Day.

Addressing the plantation ceremony in Shahder, Khagwani village the SAPM said he was glad to launch plantation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP).

Amin said all funding was received and one million saplings would be planted at the site.

"Plants are a blessings of God. It's order of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to plant and protect trees. We have decided to make our country clean and green," he added.

The Prime Minister, he said in past three days had visited Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan to initiate the TBTTP plantation and was leading from the front.

"Climate change has affected the entire world as forest fires in turkey and USA have played havoc and floods have been taking place all over the world. Jacobabad has become the hottest region on earth with 53°C this year," he underlined.

He announced that ten cricket grounds would be established on this site at Shahder. "We will make a running track here for better recreational activities," he added.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has installed 45 filtration plants in the area and 14 villages to get new gas supply, 86 villages of Chach to get additional gase supplies," he highlighted.

SAPM also announced that Ghazi Baortha hydro power project was established on the land of Attock but its royalty was not given to the local masses.

As Rs60 billion generated of its power project were deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

"I wrote letter to the Prime Minister and raised this issue at Parliament as well whereas PM has issued directives on his letter. Moreover, calculations are underway to provide Attock its share of the royalty," the SAPM noted.

He informed that during this season some 5 lakh plants on this site would be planted. "The locals should take care of this plantation and ensure its proper care as it will be a scenic recreation site for the general public," he added.

He urged the masses to plant their share of tree under the PM's call on August 14 to plant saplings.

Amin said, "We will achieve monsoon plantation target of 500 million as last year we achieved 50 million plantation target and this is ten times bigger target." The SAPM joyously said, "Our children in Gujranwala have planted 50,000 plants in a minute. We are involving youth and drone technology in this endeavour."He added that15,000 plants were planted a day through drone which was piloted for this season and would be utilised extensively after reviewing survival rate of those plants.

Ministry of Climate Change IG Forest Suleman Khan Warraich was also present among local leaders of the areas to participate the plantation.

