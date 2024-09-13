Youth should play their role in dealing with climate change: Ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Adviser for Climate Change, Naseem-Ur-Rehman Mullakhel and Provincial Minister for education Raheela Hameed Durrani Thursday said that the young generation should play their role in dealing with climate change and its effects.

They expressed these views while addressing the Provincial Local Conference of Youth, organized by International Water Management Institute, FAO, BRSP and Revival of Balochistan Water Resources here.

The aim of the conference was to sensitize youth on climate change impacts and its challenges.

Dr. Arshad Khan, Deputy Country Head of International Water Management institute, delivered a detailed lecture on water conservation, supply and its better use.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr professor Khalid Hafeez, Forest Secretary Dostain Jamaldini,Secretary religious affair Muhammad Ishaq Jamali Pro VC BUITEMS Dr. Abdul Rahman, RBWR's Yele Beekma,Dr Naeem shahwani , IWMI Dr Khair, FOA's Dr. Azam Kakar, BRSP's Abdul Qahir, IDSP's Safdar Hussain Climate Specialist Urooj Khan and Dr Aneela

shared their views on the impacts of climate change.

In the end, honorary shields were also given to the participants of the ceremony.