Youth should serve as quality future architects of nation: ACS (G) AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (General), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Ms. Mudhat Shehzad Jaraal has said young generation was our asset who should take the lead of the country being quality future architects of the nation.

"It is enjoined upon all of us to encourage the young generation providing them a road map to determine their bright future to serve the nation and the country in most qualitative manners in all sectors of life", she expressed these views, being chief guest, while addressing a largely attended ceremony hosted by Jaraal Rajput Mirpur Organization .

The grand ceremony was aimed at to distribute cash prizes and certificates among the intelligent students belonging to Jaraal Rajput community in acknowledgement of their outstanding academic performance in intermediate and secondary education examinations in AJK.

A large number of leading personalities of the community from different various parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the ceremony.

"The character building and moral training of the young generation should also be atop our responsibilities", Ms. Mudhat Shehzad Jarral emphasized and continued that it was a matter of great pleasure that the Jarral Rajput Trube Organization Mirpur-AJK Chapter had taken this great initiative and strongly encouraging those children who established their own, besides their respective families' name through their high skills and talent in the field of education.

"These children are the assets of our future. For tomorrow the country has to be taken care of today", Midhat urged adding that they would have to be given a road map to enable them to walk on a positive path through the best of their abilities.

She said "those people who performed well emerged as a source of glory and pride for the country and the nation as well as for their tribe".

She continued that the history of the Jarral tribe always stood very wonderful - since despite the problems caused by the two migrations, their conditions always remained satisfactory because their God-gifted skills and talent in almost all spheres of life.

Ms. Midhat Shehzad asserted that the role of the Jarral clan in overall socio-economic progress and prosperity of the country including AJK and the freedom movement of Kashmir and the homeland always remained praise worthy and pride.

She also emphasized on the need to pay due attention to bring women folk forward in every field of life under the spirit of their employment in all spheres of life to enable them to serve the country and the nation in maximum effective manner at par with the opposite gender indiscriminately.

Addressing the ceremony, Mirza Khalid Mehmood Jarral ,AJK government Secretary of Commerce and Industries said " Ms. Madhat Shehzad Jarral is a role model for us, since she earned the position with honesty, hard work and dedication through best of her high calibre.

"One should depend on hard work and ability after the Allah, Almighty", he urged and added that there was an urgent need to focus on securing technical education, trade and industry.

Mirza Khalid Mehmood Jaral suggested that the youth should focus to step into traditional jobs as well as administration, army, judiciary and other important sectors of life.

Speaking on this occasion, President of the Jaral Rajput Organization Hafiz Maqsood Jaral lauded young students belonging to the tribe for securing positions through great work in the field of education.

Hafiz expressed gratitude for all the leaders and friends for gracing the occasion through their presence in large number to encourage the talented students of the community and make them believed that they were great asset and the center of our hopes and aspirations of the community,

