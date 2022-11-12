UrduPoint.com

Youth Should Understand Significance Of Vote: Ejaz Anwer Chohan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Youth should understand significance of vote: Ejaz Anwer Chohan

Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwer Chohan on Saturday said vote was highly important in any democratic society and youth, particularly women must cast their vote to play a pivotal role in the development of the country

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwer Chohan on Saturday said vote was highly important in any democratic society and youth, particularly women must cast their vote to play a pivotal role in the development of the country.

He was speaking to students during his visit to Khipro Boys High school where an event was arranged to educate students about the importance of vote.

He urged students to acquire education diligently as they were builders of the future.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar M. Ishaq Gaad said the district administration would fully cooperate for voter registration in Achro Thar to increase the voting turnout.

Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Masood Ahmed Qureshi, and District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi also expressed their views and motivated students to take part in the electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Education Vote Thar Visit Sanghar Khipro Women Event

Recent Stories

20 dead as Egypt minibus topples into canal

20 dead as Egypt minibus topples into canal

38 seconds ago
 Timoney scores brace of tries as 'underwhelming' I ..

Timoney scores brace of tries as 'underwhelming' Ireland beat 14-man Fiji

39 seconds ago
 US Democrats close in on Senate majority

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

41 seconds ago
 European Commission Approves $234Mln of German Aid ..

European Commission Approves $234Mln of German Aid to Take Over Former Gazprom G ..

45 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago
 Marinakis, the fiery Greek mogul at war with the P ..

Marinakis, the fiery Greek mogul at war with the PM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.