Youth should understand significance of vote: Ejaz Anwer Chohan

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwer Chohan on Saturday said vote was highly important in any democratic society and youth, particularly women must cast their vote to play a pivotal role in the development of the country.

He was speaking to students during his visit to Khipro Boys High school where an event was arranged to educate students about the importance of vote.

He urged students to acquire education diligently as they were builders of the future.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar M. Ishaq Gaad said the district administration would fully cooperate for voter registration in Achro Thar to increase the voting turnout.

Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Masood Ahmed Qureshi, and District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi also expressed their views and motivated students to take part in the electoral process.