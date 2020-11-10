'Youth should work hard for development, progress of country'

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday said that young generation should work hard for the development and progress of the country under the vision of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He was addressing a function organized by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Lyallpur Museum to mark the Iqbal Day here.

Deputy Commissioner said that poetry words of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal were universal in nature and it was not correct to limit them to the East only. Despite having a unique identity in the world, even today many people were not aware of many aspects of Iqbal's personality.

The DC shed light on Iqbal's philosophy of self (Khudi), and paid rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed elaborated on Allama Iqbal's thoughts and said that he emphasized on the organization and training of nation.

Dr. Iqbal also clarified that Islam is a complete code of life.

Zahid Iqbal Director Lyallpur Museum, Shabir Ahmad Qadri Professor of Iqbaliyat and other dignitaries also addressed the function and paid rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

On this occasion, Noor Fatima delivered a speech while Fauzia spoke on Iqbal's Persian speech. Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, representing the writers of Faisalabad city on behalf of Standing Committee FCCI demanded that writers colony be established in Faisalabad as in other major cities.

He mentioned Allama Iqbal's poem "Labb pay aati hay Dua Bun Ke Tamnna Meri" and said that this poem must be read at the beginning of every ceremony till a few years ago and now it needed to be revived.

He further said that a branch of "Letter of Academy" should also be set up in Faisalabad like Multan.

