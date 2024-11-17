Youth, Sister Injured Over Resistance
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Robbers injured a youth and his sister over resistance at Rohilanwali.
According to police sources, two armed suspects entered the house of Muhammad Akram near Nazeer Chowk Rohilanwali.
They opened fire and injured 18-year-old Wajiha Akram and her brother, Ramazan, over resistance and fled. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Rural Health Center Rohilanwali after first aid. Rohilanwali police are investigating.
