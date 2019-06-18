UrduPoint.com
Youth Skill KP Govt Announced 2bn For Skill Development

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt has announced Rs. 2 billion fund for the skill development, youth, entrepreneurship and the SME sector besides creating jobs in the private sector and building the economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt has announced Rs. 2 billion fund for the skill development, youth, entrepreneurship and the SME sector besides creating jobs in the private sector and building the economy.

Speaking at the Provincial Assembly Minister for Finance KP Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the govt is giving due priorities to the skill development, youth, entrepreneurship and the SME sector. He said funding to fast track the development of access to the Rashakai Economic Zone, up to Rs. 2 billion for innovative funding programs for youth, women and other entrepreneurs.

For the expansion of KP Impact Challenge Phase-2, Rs. 2 billion allocated, Rs. 1 billion for an access to finance fund for SMEs, Rs. 200 million to fund the creation of the KP Skill Development Fund.

To provide high class demand based training by the best training providers in the country, linked to employment, he said, adding Rs. 500 million for various youth development projects, create at least 10 public private partnerships in TEVTA Institutes through the TEVTA budget and Rs. 100 million for the establishment of a marble City in Buner.

