'Youth Skills Day' Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Government College of Technology for Boys in connection with the 'Student and Youth Skills Day' here on Monday.

District education Officer Ahtesham-ul-Hamdani was the chief guest of the ceremony while Principal College Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, Professor Malik Nisar, Professor Iftikhar Ahmed and Zulqarnain, among others, were also present.

Speeches and Kalam-e-Iqbal competitions were held among students, while various projects made by students were also exhibited. The chief guest and other officials inspected all projects and encouraged students.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among students, who won positions in all competitions, while certificates of appreciation were also awarded to the best teacher, best student and best employee, who showed better performance in the current month.

