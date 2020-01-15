UrduPoint.com
Youth Specific Projects To Be Completed On Priority Under Prime Minister's Directions: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:28 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that youth specific projects would be completed on priority under the Prime Minister's directions of early completion of the project

He was speaking while meeting with Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here.

During the meeting Usman Dar briefed Asad Umar regarding progress on projects initiated under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP).

The SAPM apprised the Minister regarding two of the components already launched under PMKJP i.e. Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YES) and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All). He informed the Minister that disbursement of loans under YES has already begun and applications were currently received under the Hunarmand Pakistan.

Asad Umar emphasized that the present government under the leadership of the Prime Minister was keen to invest in youth for economic gains and creating jobs.

He further said that the overwhelmingly youth population was a huge potential that needed to be adequately exploited and utilized.

Dar informed the meeting that a total of 170,000 students would directly benefit from Hunrmand Pakistan Programme that would focus on increasing capacity and also improving the quality of technical education in Pakistan.

He added that 50,000 students would be trained in high-tech trades including artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things and cloud computing.

The SAPM said that focus of the trainings is creating employability in the country. "Establishment of National Accreditation Council, accreditation of 20,000 Pakistani TVET institutes and development of 200 Stanadard National Qualifications are part of the Honarmand Pakistn", Dar added.

Asad Umar assured maximum support for the initiatives undertaken for engaging youth in the country.

He said that structural and institutional arrangements would be ensured for PM Kamyab Jawan Programme so that projects started for welfare of the youth is sustainable.

