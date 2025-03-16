Open Menu

Youth Sports Empowerment In Full Swing: THYSL Continues To Captivate Pakistan's Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Youth Sports Empowerment in full swing: THYSL continues to captivate Pakistan's youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme's flagship initiative, the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League (THYSL), achieved remarkable success, captivating the hearts of Pakistan's youth and inspiring widespread participation in a diverse range of sports.

The initiative aimed to foster a culture of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young Pakistanis, transforming them into a confident, organized, and capable workforce.

According to an official, with these objectives at its core, the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League was successfully launched in strategic partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), leveraging collective expertise to promote youth development, education, and sports excellence in Pakistan.

He said the comprehensive programme encompasses a diverse range of 12 sports disciplines, including Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball, which are open to both male and female participants.

Additionally, Weightlifting and Wrestling competitions were exclusively offered for male athletes, ensuring a robust and inclusive sporting experience.

The initiative was built on collaborative efforts with key sports stakeholders to ensure equal opportunities, access, and resources for both male and female players, empowering them to reach their full potential and excel in their chosen sports disciplines,he told.

He said the programme provided international-standard training for athletes, as well as local sports staff, encompassing coaches and trainers, under the guidance of esteemed officials and experts.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League project has successfully concluded trials including

Weightlifting (Men),Wrestling (Men),Hockey,(Men's & Women's), Football (Men's & Women's),Volleyball (Men's & Women's),Badminton (Men's & Women's),Table Tennis (Men's & Women's), Squash (Men's & Women's),Handball (Men's & Women's) andJudo (Men's & Women's).

He further told that registrations are now Open for Boxing (Men's & Women's) and cricket (Men's & Women's). 395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

9 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

9 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

10 hours ago
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

15 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

16 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

16 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

16 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan