Youth stabbed to death

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A youngster was stabbed to death at Basti Masan, Mian Channu.

According to police sources, three alleged outlaws Usman, Saqlain and Shan had a quarrel with Shuhail (18) resident of Basti Masan, Mian Channu. They allegedly stabbed him to death. The police arrested one outlaw namely Saqlain. However, it was conducting raids to arrest the Usman and Shan. The cause of quarrel was not ascertained yet, said police sources.