Youth Stabbed To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:11 PM

Youth stabbed to death

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A young man was stabbed to death by his neighbor over a financial dispute in Karor Lal Esan police limits.

According to police, the incident took place at Chak No-99 TDA, where Zaffar Iqbal lured his young neighbour, Muhammad Nasir, to a location under the pretext of a property deal.

The suspect motivated by greed for Rs100,000, attacked Nasir with a sharp-edged weapon. The fatal blow to the head resulted in Nasir’s death on the spot. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy while a case has been registered the accused, who was later arrested by the police and the weapon has also been recovered from his possession.

