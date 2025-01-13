Youth Stabbed To Death In Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A quarrel over a petty issue in Haripur district led to the stabbing of a youth, police informed on Monday.
Police said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Khalabat police station where a 27-year-old youth, Muhammad Azhar was stabbed to death during a brawl.
The youth was stabbed multiple times which led to his instant death on the spot.
Police shifted the body of the youth to a trauma center and registered a case under Act 302. A search operation was initiated to arrest the stabber.
