Youth stabbed to death in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A youth was stabbed to death by two unknown assailants near Korangi in Karachi during wee hours on Thursday.

According to a police official the victim was going to his work when the unidentified killers stopped him, one grabbed him from his back and the other stabbed his chest seven times with a dagger.

He further said the culprits after killing the youth fled from the scene immediately, adding the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with the help of locals but he died on the way to hospital.

He was killed over an old enmity the police official suspected, however, the city police had filed First Investigation Report (F.I.R) against the unidentified culprits.

Further investigation was underway.