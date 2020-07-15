Youth stabbed to death in Tharparkar

A man was stabbed to death in a village Khan pur near Nagarparkar on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was stabbed to death in a village Khan pur near Nagarparkar on Wednesday. According to details unidentified culprits stabbed to death 21-year old boy Paresh kolhi. Police after receiving information rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the youth to Taluka hospital for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.