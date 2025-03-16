Open Menu

Youth Stages Fake Kidnapping To Extract Money From Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Youth stages fake kidnapping to extract money from parents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Khan Garh police recovered a young man from Multan who had staged his own kidnapping for ransom. The youth had been demanding Rs150,000 from his parents to "secure his release."

According to the details, Rab Nawaz Mohana, a resident of Lang village in Khan Garh, filed a complaint stating that his son, Mukhtiar Hussain, had been missing for 20 days. Recently, they started receiving calls demanding Rs 150,000 for his safe return, with threats to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh sought assistance from IT Incharge Khalid Naseer and formed a police team.

Using modern technology, the team—comprising Sub-Inspector Sajjad, Head Constable Fakhar Abbas, Constable Rustam Khakhi, and IT Incharge Khalid Naseer—traced and recovered the young man from Multan.

During interrogations, the youth confessed that he was not actually kidnapped. He had staged the incident to extract money from his parents to settle his debts.

The police handed him over to his family, who appreciated the efforts of the police team in resolving the case.

