Youth Stages His Kidnapping Drama To Get Money From Parent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 05:39 PM

Youth stages his kidnapping drama to get money from parent

A kidnapped person himself was proved as kidnapper after creating plot along with his friends to collect money from his father to meet loss in the business

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A kidnapped person himself was proved as kidnapper after creating plot along with his friends to collect money from his father to meet loss in the business.

The spokesman of City Police Station told here Friday that the drop scene of kidnapping drama by Abdullah, a second-year student was done just in 72 hours of the abduction report, filed with the City Police Station. All of the accused involved in the crime were held.

SHO City Police Station said the accused, Abdustar, resident of Ward No. 1, got registered kidnapping report of his son, Abdullah, under Sections of 22/24 and 365-A with the City Police Station.

During investigation, it was revealed that the 'kidnapped' person, along with his accomplices, himself played drama of his kidnapping to mint money from his parents. Police started immediate action by utilizing modern technology, it was said.

The SHO further told that the so-called kidnapped student demanded of two million ranson amount from his father, was settled finally to pay off Rs. 500000 after continuous bargain through what's app. Later, the amount was sent to easypaisa account of the pretended kidnapped student.

As the investigation proceeded, the accused disclosed that he used to do online business along with his fellows. He said the kidnapping drama played out because of suffering from loss in the business. He said he stayed in a hotel of Multan along with the four accomplices namely Abdul Rahman, Adnan, Shah Zeb and Sameer. He said he talked about the money from his father by blackmailing of tying his hands and feet to prove his life in danger. In the process of blackmailing, the accused took five lakh rupees from his parents, said the police official.

