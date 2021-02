FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was strangled in Sadar police limits here on Saturday.

According to the police, unidentified accused killed Asim,18, and threw his body on Satyana road.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the Allied hospital.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.