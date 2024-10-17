Youth Strangled To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A 14-year-old youth was strangled to death with rope by his aunt and uncle at his home in limits of city police station.
Police said here on Thursday,Yasir was killed mercilessly by his uncle 'Chacha' and aunt 'Chachi' over property issues.
The body was shifted to Alipur THQ hospital while further investigation was underway.
