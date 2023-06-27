Youth strangles father over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A youth strangled his father over monetary dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Mudassar resident of Ejaz Town reportedly demanded money from his father Faryad Bashir but the latter refused to do so.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the youth and his father which enraged the former and he strangulated to death his father.

The police arrested the accused Mudassar and locked him behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.