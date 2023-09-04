Youth succumbs to bullets injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth succumbed to bullet injuries by brutal gunshots from an unidentified assailant in peak hours of the day.

As per a police source, Saqib Baloch received two bullet shots on his head and chest at the main GT Road by the attacker who succeeded in escaping suddenly.

The victim, a resident of Basri Kalan was on the motorbike. It's not ascertained by any source whether the attacker was on foot or riding through some vehicle.

The police crime scene unit with the forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. It started the investigation.

Rescue staff came over to the crime scene and shifted the body to RHC hospital. Search for the heirs continued to hand over the body, it was said.