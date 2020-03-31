Youth succumbs to injuries in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a 28-year-old injured youth succumbed to his bullet injuries in a hospital in Srinagar Tuesday.

The youth was seriously injured after being shot at and critically injured by unidentified gunmen, last week, at Turigam in Kulgam district, and succumbed at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar,Kashmir Media Service reported.

A doctor at the hospital told media that the injured youth succumbed to injuries early morning today.