Youth support program concluded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The “Youth Support Program: A Transnational Partnership for 21st Century Skills” concluded successfully after a nine-day engagement in Lahore, focusing on global citizenship, digital skills, and transferable skills.

Funded by the Warwick Institute of Engagement, University of Warwick, UK along with community partner Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Academic Leaders Innovation Forum (ALIF), Pakistan, this transnational project aimed to equip participants with essential skills for the modern era.

In the concluding ceremony, certificates of participation were awarded to all 25 participants, while shields were presented to the program trainers, teams, and volunteers.

On this occasion, participants also showcased their posters and short videos.

In his remarks, University of education Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed commended the program team for the project's success by equipping the youth with the right skills and competencies to thrive in the global landscape of the 21st century. He extended his appreciation to all participants for their hard work, commitment, and dedication, emphasizing the university's continued support for such initiatives in the future.

University of Education Assistant Professor and international collaborator Dr. Naima Qureshi expressed gratitude to all community partners and the University of Education for their unwavering support throughout the program.