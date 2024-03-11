Open Menu

Youth Support Program Concluded

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Youth support program concluded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The “Youth Support Program: A Transnational Partnership for 21st Century Skills” concluded successfully after a nine-day engagement in Lahore, focusing on global citizenship, digital skills, and transferable skills.

Funded by the Warwick Institute of Engagement, University of Warwick, UK along with community partner Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Academic Leaders Innovation Forum (ALIF), Pakistan, this transnational project aimed to equip participants with essential skills for the modern era.

In the concluding ceremony, certificates of participation were awarded to all 25 participants, while shields were presented to the program trainers, teams, and volunteers.

On this occasion, participants also showcased their posters and short videos.

In his remarks, University of education Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed commended the program team for the project's success by equipping the youth with the right skills and competencies to thrive in the global landscape of the 21st century. He extended his appreciation to all participants for their hard work, commitment, and dedication, emphasizing the university's continued support for such initiatives in the future.

University of Education Assistant Professor and international collaborator Dr. Naima Qureshi expressed gratitude to all community partners and the University of Education for their unwavering support throughout the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Technology Education Punjab Warwick United Kingdom Citizenship All

Recent Stories

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

5 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

30 minutes ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

15 hours ago
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan