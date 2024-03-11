Youth Support Program Concluded
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The “Youth Support Program: A Transnational Partnership for 21st Century Skills” concluded successfully after a nine-day engagement in Lahore, focusing on global citizenship, digital skills, and transferable skills.
Funded by the Warwick Institute of Engagement, University of Warwick, UK along with community partner Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Academic Leaders Innovation Forum (ALIF), Pakistan, this transnational project aimed to equip participants with essential skills for the modern era.
In the concluding ceremony, certificates of participation were awarded to all 25 participants, while shields were presented to the program trainers, teams, and volunteers.
On this occasion, participants also showcased their posters and short videos.
In his remarks, University of education Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed commended the program team for the project's success by equipping the youth with the right skills and competencies to thrive in the global landscape of the 21st century. He extended his appreciation to all participants for their hard work, commitment, and dedication, emphasizing the university's continued support for such initiatives in the future.
University of Education Assistant Professor and international collaborator Dr. Naima Qureshi expressed gratitude to all community partners and the University of Education for their unwavering support throughout the program.
Recent Stories
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Missing boy recovered safely2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 991 kg drugs in 12 operations12 minutes ago
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held22 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari22 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar directs to take action against profiteers during Ramazan22 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences22 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court30 minutes ago
-
Fishermen bodies recovered32 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway52 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'52 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card52 minutes ago