Youth to be equipped with different skills, says Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for sports, youth affairs, science, and technology, Dr Najeeb Ullah, said on Sunday that the provision of different skills to youth is the need of the hour, saying a skill development program will not only strengthen the country but will also help to get rid of the unemployment giant.

Appreciating the Caretaker Chief Minister's initiative of the “Skilling Youth” program, he added that through the said program, 0.5 million youth will be trained for skills in various sectors. He said these while chairing a meeting regarding skilling youth programs. Director General Science and Information Technology KP Sajid Hussain Shah, Director China Study Center University of Peshawar, Dr Kausar Takreem, and other officers attended the meeting.

Dr Kausar gave a detailed presentation on the courses and programs offered by the Zhenghe College of China.

She said that the educational concept of Zhenghe College is production, study, and industry, adding that the college is more focused on the practice knowledge of students and more on the employment of talents.

“Students of the last educational semester of the Zhenghe College System will be sent to China through student exchange, while jobs will be offered in all the countries that have joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on completion of their training,” Dr Kausar said.

The caretaker minister, Dr Najeeb Ullah, said that the youth will be trained in skilling youth programs in different sectors, including education, agriculture, science and information technology, paramedics, sports, youth affairs, vocational and technical training, industry departments, and others.