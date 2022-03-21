UrduPoint.com

Youth To Be Equipped With Digital Skills, Says Amin Ul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 04:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq has said that the federal government is committed to equipping the youth of the country with digital skills.

He said that almost Rs 57 billion were being spent over the connectivity across the country.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Virtual University Orangi Town Campus here on Monday.

The Federal Minister said that it was a general perception that MQM-Pakistan's minister was not desired to invest in the interior Sindh. He said that Rs 32.4 billion had been spent during the last three years for the connectivity and fiber optical in Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Sanghar, Jacobabad, Kashmor etc. He said that it would bring a silent revolution after June in the interior Sindh.

Amin Ul Haq said that Rs 31 billion had been allocated for the IT Park in Karachi. He said, 'The ground breaking ceremony of Karachi IT Park would be held in the month of April or May.' He said that a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed with various universities for the provision of digital platforms.

He said that there were 28 campuses of the Virtual Universities across the country.

Amin Ul Haq said that there would be five faculties in the Virtual University Orangi town Campus and the students could get master's degrees in over 35 subjects including IT.

He said that the Orangi Town had over 90 percent literacy rate.

On the occasion, Secretary IT and Telecommunication Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, MPA Ali Khurshidi and others were also addressed the ceremony.

>