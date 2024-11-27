Youth to be guided in finding job opportunities : Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that our youth are the future of Balochistan and we have to help and guide them in finding job opportunities according to their capabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants on the occasion of the seventh job fair of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr Khalid Hafeez, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and a large number of students including representatives of fifty different industries, factories, banks and NGOs participating in the job fair were present.

Addressing the participants, the Governor said that the organizing a job fair at the university is actually a joint venture which enables industrialists and owners of various companies to access relevant experts and talented workforce.

He said that the graduating students get access to resources, job opportunities and economic development saying that this joint venture to strengthen cooperation between academia and industry benefits all three sectors including academia, industry and students.

The Governor said that the seventh job fair at the University of the future is a great opportunity to shape a better future for our new generation, through this job fair, students could meet representatives of different companies and industries and they would be learned about the job market, and explore new career opportunities.

He said that in addition, it is also the responsibility of the current Federal and provincial governments to take concrete steps to create more employment opportunities and modern skills for the youth.

He said that all students of the University of the Future should take full advantage of this important event and stressed them to connect with companies and secure your bright future.

The Governor of Balochistan paid tribute to all the companies, industries and representatives of other institutions participating in this wonderful job fair.

He said that this job fair is ready to provide employment opportunities and services to the youth.

Finally, Governor Mandokhel commended the tireless efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Khalid Hafeez, and his entire team in creating collaboration between academia and industry.

He hoped that this series of mutual collaboration would continue in the future.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan formally inspected all the stalls set up at the Job Fair at BUITEMS.

He also distributed commemorative shields among the organizers and representatives of the industry sector.