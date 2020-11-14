UrduPoint.com
Youth To Be Imparted Skill Training To Keep Pace With Demands Of Industrial Development-Shaukat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Youth to be imparted skill training to keep pace with demands of industrial development-Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Major economic projects in the region are going to be geared up with the completion of the projects like Rashakai Economic Zone, D.I.Khan Motorway under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Young people will have to learn skills according to modern requirements so that they can carry the burden of the country instead of becoming a burden on the country, stresses Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai while speaking as chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony for the graduates of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP)'s Skill Development Program held in Hayatabad, Peshawar on Saturday.

Over the past decades, corrupt leadership has brought the country to the brink of economic collapse, which they are correcting, Shaukat added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, direction of the economy has been set and the era of relieving the country from debt has begun.

Addressing the youth, Yousafzai said that with honesty and hard work we can prove our mettle in every field. He said that the youth must make honesty as their motto along with skills.

The Provincial Minister urged the youth to ensure mastery of skills in their chosen subjects so that they can be recognized for their skills in this competitive race.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that despite being rich in natural resources, Pakistan is a debtor country mainly due to dishonesty and corruption.

The present Federal and Provincial Governments have come to power with a mandate to eradicate corruption and it is now the first duty of all of us not only to rid the country of the burden of debt but also to eradicate corrupt politicians added the Minister.

Appreciating the training program, the Provincial Minister said that it was a great pleasure for him to see this high quality training being conducted in Peshawar and with such training of the youth, the dream of rapid development in the province would now be realized.

The training program was a joint effort of the SRSP and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). Besides the Minister the Chief Executive Officer of SRSP Masood Al-Mulk and Advisor PPAF Syed Naeem Athar Abbas also addressed the prestigious ceremony.

