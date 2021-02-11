Youth to be provided best opportunities for business under Kamyab Nojawan Programme: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the youth would be given best business opportunities through Kamyab Nojawan Programme.

He said that the youth were asset of the country and they love the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while in an important and detailed meeting with delegations of Insaf Students Federation (ISF), Insaf Youth Wing Northern and Central Sindh, which called on him at Governor House here.

Sindh MPA Sidra Imran was also present on the occasion.

The delegations informed the governor about their issues and problems with law students of Shah Abdul Latif University by its administration.

Governor Imran Ismail gave assurance to them for the resolution of their problems.

He said that the doors of the Governor House were always opened to the youth and ISF.