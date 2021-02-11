UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth To Be Provided Best Opportunities For Business Under Kamyab Nojawan Programme: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Youth to be provided best opportunities for business under Kamyab Nojawan Programme: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the youth would be given best business opportunities through Kamyab Nojawan Programme.

He said that the youth were asset of the country and they love the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while in an important and detailed meeting with delegations of Insaf Students Federation (ISF), Insaf Youth Wing Northern and Central Sindh, which called on him at Governor House here.

Sindh MPA Sidra Imran was also present on the occasion.

The delegations informed the governor about their issues and problems with law students of Shah Abdul Latif University by its administration.

Governor Imran Ismail gave assurance to them for the resolution of their problems.

He said that the doors of the Governor House were always opened to the youth and ISF.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Governor Business Best Love

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

7 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to launch &#039;Abu Dhabi Specialist ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ..

25 minutes ago

Thailand reports 201 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

US Responsibly Complies With New Start - Russia's ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.