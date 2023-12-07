Youth to be sensitized about national heroes, their contributions in nation building: Jamal Shah

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Thursday said that the youth is the largest segment of population as well as asset of the country.

Addressing “Pechan Pakistan” contest prize distribution ceremony organized by Community Development Council in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the minister said youth must be sensitized about the national heroes and their contributions in the process of nation building.

Nader Al-Turk, Deputy Head of Palestine Embassy in Pakistan, Director General PNCA, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Director Hunerkada Amna Shah, President Community Development Council Meera Malik, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed and large number of students were present.

The minister said that holistic measures were required for ensuring provision of education and development opportunities to young generation besides facilitating their meaningful engagements.

Jamal Shah said that his ministry had organized a three-day conference on cultural education and literature with a focus on children and youth.

He said that as per cultural and literary heritage revival plan mentorship programs would be organized connecting youth senior artists and mentors to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

He said youth volunteers groups and forums would be constituted to actively engage with relevant departments, fostering their future leadership roles in promoting inclusivity, adding a talent hunt show would be started soon for youth.

The minister said that cultural infrastructure in Islamabad Capital Territory would be rehabilitated energizing the creative economy by turning them into hubs of activities, creating employment opportunities for artists in all field.

Earlier, Meera Malik said "Pehchan Pakistan" is an inclusive contest designed to unleash the imagination and creative vision of our youngsters.

She said our vision is to create a platform that empowers young minds to express their imagination, promoting national integrity, and inspiring a generation of visionary leaders committed to shaping a prosperous and harmonious society.

The students also performed on Arabic songs in solidarity with Palestine brethren.

Later, the minister distributed prizes among the wining students of easy writing contest.

