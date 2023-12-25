Open Menu

Youth To Follow Quaid Teachings For Progress:Rana Munawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Youth to follow Quaid teachings for progress:Rana Munawar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) District general secretary and candidate for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, Monday paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Talking to APP , the PML-N candidate said that the young population should follow the footstep of Jinnah and would have to show dedication to develop Pakistan on the pattern as envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as it is need of hour.

“We as a nation need to understand the importance of independence in its true spirit”, he said.

The District General Secretary PML N-Rana Munawar Ghous said there was a dire need to keep high the message and thoughts of the great Muslim philosopher in practical life, adding, Quaid’ s intellectual thoughts are a source of strength and guidance for the new generation”.

Father of nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah would always be remembered not only for envisioning a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent but also for his remarkable contributions,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Independence Muslim NA-85 PP-78

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

7 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

5 hours ago
President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan