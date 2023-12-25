Youth to follow Quaid teachings for progress:Rana Munawar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) District general secretary and candidate for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, Monday paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Talking to APP , the PML-N candidate said that the young population should follow the footstep of Jinnah and would have to show dedication to develop Pakistan on the pattern as envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as it is need of hour.

“We as a nation need to understand the importance of independence in its true spirit”, he said.

The District General Secretary PML N-Rana Munawar Ghous said there was a dire need to keep high the message and thoughts of the great Muslim philosopher in practical life, adding, Quaid’ s intellectual thoughts are a source of strength and guidance for the new generation”.

Father of nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah would always be remembered not only for envisioning a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent but also for his remarkable contributions,he added.