Youth to master in technical education for a promising future: Tourqeer ul Islam

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Principal Pakistan Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi Tauqeer ul islam Friday said that the youth should master in technical education for a better future, and good technical institutions is need of the time in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of Health Safety school Havelian.

Tourqeer ul Islam further said that the youth can fulfill their dream of a better future abroad through technical education.

He said that millions of youth are wasting their precious time due to unemployment in Pakistan, if they use this time to acquire skills in technical education, then they can get good jobs in the country and abroad.

The principal of Cadet College said that in the current situation, it is important for students to get technical education along with the curriculum, which is required in every country.

While appreciating the services of institutions he said that Safety courses conducted under the supervision of instructors like Ramzan Shah who have served in many countries are commendable and advised students to hard work and sincerity which are vital to achieve success in any field.

Syed Ramzan Shah, while speaking on occasion said that the institute also provides facilities for students to go abroad with various skills, he said that the students do not waste their time and money in getting employment without any skill when they move abroad, they must get technical skills and education before going abroad.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi Mansehra Tauqeer ul Islam distributed certificates and shields among the students who completed the course.

Earlier, MD Health Safety Syed Ramzan Shah, Director Medical Entomologist Aafia Jadoon, Member Cantonment board Havelian Sardar Syed Akshar Khan, General Secretary Press Club Khaksar Nisar Ahmad and Sardar Javed attended a presentation and a practical of the students who have completed the safety course.