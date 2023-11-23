Youth to provide with online business, jobs at global level by training of IT: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that youth would be provided with online business and employment opportunities at the global level through providing training in information technology and artificial intelligence for the unemployed youth of Balochistan.

He said that after receiving modern scientific and technological training, our youth could earn money by sitting at home and without capital. Governor Balochistan said that we can achieve our set goal only with the full cooperation and collaboration of Balochistan public sector universities. He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting held regarding IT Initiative Digital Balochistan at Governor House Quetta.

The meeting was attended by the University of Balochistan Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shafiqur Rahman, BUITEMS University Vice-Chancellor Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Loralai University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ehsanullah Kakar, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Dean of NUST University Balochistan Campus Prof. Dr. Waseem Khaliq Women's University Dr Gul Ghoti, Director General IT Irfan Basir and Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Software System Asif Naeem.

In the review meeting, the written and online tests of the candidates selected for training, training procedure, course outline preparation, duration and other related issues were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we have set a target of providing modern IT training to ten thousand unemployed youth.

In the initial stage, there may be some shortfalls, but gradually we will overcome our shortcomings and will be able to achieve the target set in the interest of the province, he said.

In the review meeting, it was decided that the written test will be held on December 10th at 12:00 PM at BUITEMS University, Quetta, while in other districts, various government universities will also organize online tests if required.

Many important decisions were also made in light of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the meeting held regarding IT Initiative Digital Balochistan.