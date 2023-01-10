UrduPoint.com

Youth To Understand Importance Of Social Media, Share Authentic Content: DC Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that youth should understand the importance of social media by sharing authentic content, avoiding inappropriate material and ensuring positive feedback

He expressed these views while addressing a training programme for youth on the "Use of social media with responsibility".

The DC further said report such material on appropriate forums and discuss it, play your constructive role as a better citizen for the country and the nation.

The DC urged the instructors to provide authentic information to the participants about the online platforms as well so that the students can ensure their direction and financial support for career improvement along with studies.

District Administration Abbottabad with the collaboration of the Department of Elementary and Secondary education (Male) and Department of Youth Affairs organized a special training on "Use of social media with responsibility".

The training started on 10th January and would conclude on 19 January at three different centers during the winter vacations in the city through the existing IT labs in the school, adding through this training the youth will be informed about the responsible use of social media, and online earning platforms through digital literacy.

