Youth tortured, killed over marriage issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was tortured to death over love marriage issue in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a youth Athar of Chak No 267-RB Jalandhar had contracted love marriage with a girl of Chak No 268-RB, but girl's family was not happy with it.

Over the issue, girl's brother Elyas, Samar, etc. tied Athar with a tree and tortured him severely. Resultantly, he received bone fracture and injuries on his both legs and other body parts. He was shifted to hospital but he could not survive for long.

The police registered a case and started investigation after arresting one accused.