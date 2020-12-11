Youth training camps in full swing at Swat valley to promote adventure tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A 12-day long youth training camp was in full swing at different scenic resorts in Swat Valley aiming to promote adventure tourism and attract the youth towards healthy activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sports, tourism, culture, archaeology museums and youth affairs department was collaborating with Pakistan primitive survival workshop for a 12-day training camp for the youth to learn skills as to how to survive in harsh and difficult situations being taught by instructors of National Geographic and Discovery Channel, said a press release. Eminent experts including Chad Keel of the Discovery Channel, Reza Eric Allah Bakhshi of the National Geographic Channel, Kody Sherwood of the Oxygen Channel and national athlete Samar Khan, who was imparting training to the youth.

The youth were being imparted training and skills about the use of essential items and making a fire in a difficult and tough situation, water filtration, establishing a shelter, getting out of challenging conditions and others at the survival camp.

According to the program, the survival camps were being organized at different scenic resorts in Swat Valley from December 1-12 where the expert trainers imparted training and skills to the youth as to how to survive during adventure tourism activities.