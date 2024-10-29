Youth Training Initiative Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Zakat and Ushar Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah visited the Punjab Vocational Training Center, here on Tuesday.
On arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the chairman and other officials. The visit aimed to review the youth training programs in line with the directives of the Chief Minister.
During his visit, Nasrullah was briefed on the center's operations, which has successfully trained over 900,000 individuals since its inception. The center employs more than 2,000 experts who provide training across various fields. In accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, ten different trades have been selected for training, and efforts are underway to enhance the existing training capacity.
The first phase of improvements includes upgrading 375 labs, and training programs will also be extended to recently released prisoners as part of a special initiative.
Engaging with the trainees, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah emphasized the Chief Minister’s mission of "Skilled Punjab," highlighting the importance of prioritizing training for students from underprivileged areas. He reaffirmed that skilling the youth remains a top priority for the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bakht Kakar stresses for provision uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals1 minute ago
-
Robbers injure man on resistance1 minute ago
-
Two thieves arrested2 minutes ago
-
Punjab government expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues2 minutes ago
-
CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony11 minutes ago
-
AI to prescribe better medicine for individuals: PU VC11 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case11 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
FDA completes 95% electrification in FDA city11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 236 properties12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects polio drive12 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured near Sibi traffic accident12 minutes ago