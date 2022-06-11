Youth unemployment rate higher than average unemployment rate: Annual Plan 2022-23

The size of labour force has increased by 4.6 million during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4 million per annum),

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The size of labour force has increased by 4.6 million during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4 million per annum), said in an Annual Plan 2022-23.

According to details , approximately, half of the working-age population is out of the labour force, mainly due to very low female labour force participation (FLFP) rate and a high percentage of youth who are 'Not in education, Employment, or Training' (NEET) with the NEET ratio remaining at 30-34 percent between the years 2009-2018. Resultantly, youth unemployment rate is higher than the average unemployment rate. Similarly, the unemployment rate of graduates is the highest compared to uneducated and less educated State of the Economy Annual Plan 2021-22 7 youth2.

Details of initiatives to impart quality skills development opportunities for the youth.

The pandemic adversely impacted livelihood of about 22 percent of workforce, as around 49 percent of the working population faced job loss or decline in income before recovering to 33 percent (52.6 million) after first wave of COVID-19. Overall, 49 percent of the working population faced job loss or decline in income during the COVID-19 of which the urban workers constitute 58 percent and rural workers were 43 percent.