UrduPoint.com

Youth Unemployment Rate Higher Than Average Unemployment Rate: Annual Plan 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Youth unemployment rate higher than average unemployment rate: Annual Plan 2022-23

The size of labour force has increased by 4.6 million during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4 million per annum),

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The size of labour force has increased by 4.6 million during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4 million per annum), said in an Annual Plan 2022-23.

According to details , approximately, half of the working-age population is out of the labour force, mainly due to very low female labour force participation (FLFP) rate and a high percentage of youth who are 'Not in education, Employment, or Training' (NEET) with the NEET ratio remaining at 30-34 percent between the years 2009-2018. Resultantly, youth unemployment rate is higher than the average unemployment rate. Similarly, the unemployment rate of graduates is the highest compared to uneducated and less educated State of the Economy Annual Plan 2021-22 7 youth2.

Details of initiatives to impart quality skills development opportunities for the youth.

The pandemic adversely impacted livelihood of about 22 percent of workforce, as around 49 percent of the working population faced job loss or decline in income before recovering to 33 percent (52.6 million) after first wave of COVID-19. Overall, 49 percent of the working population faced job loss or decline in income during the COVID-19 of which the urban workers constitute 58 percent and rural workers were 43 percent.

Related Topics

Education Job Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services ..

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Launches Academy For Women Entreprene ..

U.S. Embassy Launches Academy For Women Entrepreneurs 2022

2 hours ago
 Expenditures, subsidy on power and gas reduced to ..

Expenditures, subsidy on power and gas reduced to avoid deficits: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Dania Shah becomes top trend as people criticize h ..

Dania Shah becomes top trend as people criticize her

2 hours ago
 VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, ..

VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, balanced

1 hour ago
 Blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH); DHF seeks prose ..

Blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH); DHF seeks prosecution, punishment of BJP offi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.