Youth Urged To Engage With SMEs For Skill Development

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 06:53 PM

PM Shehbaz sharif says he has asked the banks to provide at least forty percent of loans to the SMEs to promote small businesses

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the youth to engage with Small and Medium Enterprises for their economic empowerment and skill development.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Youth Convention in Islamabad, he said he has asked the banks to provide at least forty percent of loans to the SMEs to promote small businesses.

Shehbaz Sharif said the key to Pakistan's progress is in the hands of youth and this is the reason the government is fully focused to empower them.

He said the government is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the youth so that they can harness their potential for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He mentioned the youth welfare programs during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab including the laptop, scholarships and endowment fund schemes.

The Prime Minister said we have to move forward with unity and Constitution of Pakistan is one such instrument that is binding us all together as one cohesive national force.

He urged all political forces to work together in unison with all constitutional institutions of the country within the contours of the Constitution for the progress of the country.

Highlighting Pakistan's indomitable struggle to rid of the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said over seventy thousand Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism.

He commended the security forces and law enforcement agencies for standing resolute in this war.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister paid tribute to national hero, Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem for bringing laurels manifold to the country in the Paris Olympics 2024 and elating the national pride and festivity on Independence Day.

