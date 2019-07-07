(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::In the wake of boosting aviation sector, the unemployed youth urged to equip themselves with airline technology courses to get jobs in airlines or establish their own travel agencies.

Globally, about 500 airlines were run by governments of different countries and 280 private airlines were also providing travel facilities to the people.

The Aviation sector was making rapid growth by seven to eight percent annually at international level stated by Chief Executive, Institute of Airline Technology, Naseer Arshid while talking to APP here on Sunday.

In Future, many new airlines would start their services in Pakistan, he said.

The future of Pakistan's aviation sector is also bright due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Tourism. The incumbent government was also paying focus on promotion of tourism especially in Northern areas.

He suggested the youth should undergo training in different courses related to Aviation sector. He informed that he was running Institute of Airline Technology, with an aim to guide youth. He observed that about 1200 students had undergone training in different courses.

Most of his students had opened travel agencies and similarly, some got jobs in reputed airlines.

About courses, he informed that the institute was providing Air Ticketing and Computer Reservation Course, Airport Passenger Service Course, Airline Cargo Service Course, and Airline Cabin Crew Course.

He informed that there was huge potential in the sector.

A large number of Pakistanis used to make recreational visit to Dubai, Turkey, Central Asian States, Thailand, Malaysia and some other countries.

Similarly, huge number of people also travel for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah he stated. The number of people visiting Saudi Arabia is on rise every year, he informed.

Similarly, Pakistanis also travel towards Iran, Iraq, Syria and some other countries. Locally, masses inclination for visiting Northern area have increased manifolds for last few years.

The students could establish Travel Agencies and serve people. He informed that there were over 500 Travel Agencies working in the city.

Most of the owner got training from the Institute and they were earning handsome amount.

The students could familiarize themselves with Airline business, Encoding, Decoding, schedule Display, car and Hotel Reservation, Fare Displays, Fare Rules, Itinerary Pricing and Ticketing, Cargo Basic Course, Cargo Acceptance, Checking, Delivery, Rules and Regulation plus Customs formalities, Live animals, Perishable handling, Dangerous goods regulation and Flight safety, General Cargo rates, Special Commodities rates, Class rates, visits of warehouses.

For Cabin Crew, he informed that the students were trained in personal grooming, manners, etiquettes, customer care, customer services, world geography. He added that the students were also provided knowledge of check in process procedure, travel documents check, special passenger service, handling flight delays, baggage service and claims etc, he concluded.