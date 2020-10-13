UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Urged To Focus On Doing Business

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

Youth urged to focus on doing business

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that the young generation should focus on doing business instead of wasting their time and energy in getting a jobs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that the young generation should focus on doing business instead of wasting their time and energy in getting a jobs.

He said that in the business world, they could show their skills and work.

He said this while addressing the re-opening ceremony of Police Shopping Center at Mizile Chowk in Ghotki as a chief guest, according to a spokesman.

Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail and representatives of business community also addressed the gathering.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that Sindh government had intended to fill the jobs of the teachers on merit and for the purpose IBA Sukkur had been assigned while the Sindh government was taking effective steps to set up a network of industries across the province to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited the residence of Mir Ijaz Jakhrani, Provincial Advisor on Prisons and Mir Mumtaz Ali Jakhrani, at Jacobabad to condole the death of their mother.

He reached Kashmore at the residence of MPA Mir Abid Sundrani and expressed his condolence over the death of his brother.

The minister also went to native village of DIG Javiad Alam Odho at Jacobabad and expressed his condolence over death of his mother.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly World Police Business Young Sukkur Jacobabad Ghotki Kashmore Mehar Commerce Government Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Syeda Sadaf defends PhD thesis

1 minute ago

New cloud based garbage collection system launched ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 situation claims 6 lives, infects 222 oth ..

1 minute ago

Doctors, nurses boycott OPD in Civil Hospital

6 minutes ago

15 outlaws held: stolen motorbike and narcotics r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.