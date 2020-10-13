Youth urged to focus on doing business

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that the young generation should focus on doing business instead of wasting their time and energy in getting a jobs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that the young generation should focus on doing business instead of wasting their time and energy in getting a jobs.

He said that in the business world, they could show their skills and work.

He said this while addressing the re-opening ceremony of Police Shopping Center at Mizile Chowk in Ghotki as a chief guest, according to a spokesman.

Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail and representatives of business community also addressed the gathering.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that Sindh government had intended to fill the jobs of the teachers on merit and for the purpose IBA Sukkur had been assigned while the Sindh government was taking effective steps to set up a network of industries across the province to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited the residence of Mir Ijaz Jakhrani, Provincial Advisor on Prisons and Mir Mumtaz Ali Jakhrani, at Jacobabad to condole the death of their mother.

He reached Kashmore at the residence of MPA Mir Abid Sundrani and expressed his condolence over the death of his brother.

The minister also went to native village of DIG Javiad Alam Odho at Jacobabad and expressed his condolence over death of his mother.